Rwanda: Two Dead, Several Injured in City Accident

Two people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus lost control along the Kicukiro Centre slope on the evening of December 13.

In an interview with The New Times, the spokesperson for Traffic and Road Safety department, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rene Irere, said that Police is still establishing details about cause of the accident that which occured at around 6:50p.m.

He said that so far only two people had been confirmed dead, while several others who were injured were rushed to the hospital.

When pressed for details, he said, "Police is still gathering necessary information on the identities of the victims, and those injured. Only a motorcyclist and his passenger didnt make it to the hospital."

Witnesses who spoke to The New Times said that the fatal accident occured when a Royal Express passenger bus lost its brakes as it was sloping towards Kicukiro Business Centre, before it knocked off all vehicles in it's way.

Developing story