Tanzania: Over 1 Million Selected to Join Public Secondary Schools

A total of 1,073, 941 students have been selected to join Form I in various public secondary schools next year, Ministers of State in the President's Office Regional Administration, Local Government, Angellah Kairuki announces.

Of the selected students who passed their final Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) this year, the Minister says, boys are 514,846 and girls are 559,095.

According to her, the selected pupils have been allocated to 4,309 schools of which 99.12 per cent are day schools.

"Out of the selected students, 2,775 which is approximately 0.26 per cent are those with special needs. Of the said number, girls are 1,284 and boys are 1, 491," says the Minister.

She says students who attained 121 to 300 points in their final examinations.