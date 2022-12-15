Tanzania: Over 2500 to Get Free Health Services at Mawenzi Hospital

Kilimanjaro — THE Moshi-based Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital in Kilimanjaro region, expected to provide free health services to more than 2,500 people as part of the ongoing Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital week.

This was explained by the hospital's Doctor in Charge, Dr Edna-Joy Munisi, during the launch of the Mawenzi week which was held at the Manyema grounds, Moshi municipality within the region on Tuesday.

"The staff of the hospital will provide free testing services and those who will be diagnosed with different types of health challenges will benefit from free treatment", she said.

Dr Munisi continued to say that, apart from the health services, the management of the hospital will also do other social activities as part of the hospital's special health services week, which she said included visiting and providing gifts to orphanages.

"We are also expecting to hold a Mawenzi hospital's staff bonanza on Thursday this week (December 15) as well as a special ceremony to bid farewell and welcome new employees of the Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital", she added.

According to Dr Munisi, recent health related researches showed that many residents within Kilimanjaro Region were subject to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), something which she said was one of the major health problems facing people within the region in recent times.

"It is due to this factor that during the Mawenzi health services week, we will also have special sessions which will involve provide education to people on how to avoid NCDs", she said.

Speaking during the occasion, the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Nurdin Babu urged people within the region to take advantage of the Mawenzi hospital's week by coming out in big numbers to check their health status.

The RC commended the hospital's management for coming out with the idea of special free checkups and treatment a move which h said would help many people understand their health status and treatment for those who will be diagnosed.

"May I take opportunity to urge the management of the hospital to consider having this special week conducted twice a year so that the services could reach and benefit more people annually", he said.