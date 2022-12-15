Tanzania: Aviation Services Company Pledges Support to Attract Investors

THE Celebi Tanzania Aviation Services Ltd has vowed to support government's efforts of attracting more foreign investors while creating jobs and training Tanzanians working in the aviation sector.

Speaking at meeting of air transport services stakeholders, on Tuesday, the Director of Celebi Tanzania, which provides ground handling services, Mr Gaudence Temu, said the operation of the aviation industry requires high level of expertise.

"We will continue offering training in a bid to ensure safety in the air travel sector," Mr Temu stated.

He said the company aims at boosting performance and offer solutions to challenges in the provision of air transport services.

"The air transport services require high level of expertise, there is no graduate who you can say is qualified for doing these jobs after graduating from college, they must obtain practical training," he said.

"They may seem to be qualified but the truth is that they require a special training so that they could provide the services in a safe manner without causing any harm to the aircraft or passengers," Temu added.

Moreover, he urged the aircraft workers to ensure that they make efforts to acquire soft skills that will help them in their daily work because there are some things that are not taught in colleges.

On his part, the Chairman of the Airline Operator Committee, Fadhili Karanja said training is crucial in making airports, planes, customers and employees safe.

"On the matter of security, we are eager to increase awareness and we continue to take steps in line with the speedy growth of technology, we will continue to emphasise and ensure the safety of customers and planes," Mr Karanja insisted.