Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Jigjiga Court Hands Death Sentence to Police Officer Who Shot Dead Somali MP

Addis Abeba — High court in Jigjiga, the capital of Somali regional state, sentenced to death on 12 December a member of federal police who shot and killed Juweria Subcis, a member of the ruling Prosperity Party Central Committee and the Somali regional parliament.

"Justice has rightfully been served with no delay: though this verdict won't bring back our dear sister but it will be warning for every soldier not to point his gun on innocent," commented Zuber, a member of Somali community.

MP Juweria was shot dead by a member of a federal police officer inside the Garad Wilwal Airport in the region's capital Jigjiga on 25 October. The shooting had left three others including her sister, Ayan Subics, and a regional cabinet member, Abdirashid Mohammed, severely injured.

The Jigjiga high court ruled the member of federal police was found guilty of murdering MP Juweria Subcis and sentenced him to death. The court has however granted the convicted murderer the right to appeal the sentence, state broadcaster reported.

Mohamed Guray, Deputy Chief of Security of the Somali regional state has confirmed to Addis Standard at the time that MP Juweria Subcis, was "deliberately shot" dead.

Her sister, Fowsia Musse, an American citizen, was among those seriously wounded during the shooting on 25 October. She was visiting her sister together with her 14-year-old son, who was also injured. Musse's 8-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. Musse, who is now back in the US has had one of her legs amputated as a result of her injuries. AS