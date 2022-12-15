Eritrea: Meeting of Truck Owners and Drivers in Juba

14 December 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 14 December 2022- At a meeting conducted on 11 December, the Eritreans Truck Owners and Drivers Association in Juba, Republic of South Sudan, expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

At the meeting in which Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan and senior Commanders of Police Traffic of South Sudan took part extensive discussion was carried out on the challenges the nationals are facing as well as measures that should be taken to address them.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Yohannes called on the participants to conduct regular follow-up on the conditions of their trucks and abide by the regulations being issued by the South Sudan Government related to traffic.

The participants on their part commending for the solution they received to their existed problems, expressed conviction to abide by the regulations and guidelines of the Republic of South Sudan.

The Eritrean Truck Owners and Drivers Association in Juba was established with small number in 2016 and currently has 800 members.

According to report, the association has previously contributed 60 thousand Dollars towards the National Fund to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.