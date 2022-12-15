Eritrea: Meeting of Truck Owners and Drivers in Juba

Asmara, 14 December 2022- At a meeting conducted on 11 December, the Eritreans Truck Owners and Drivers Association in Juba, Republic of South Sudan, expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the national affairs.

At the meeting in which Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan and senior Commanders of Police Traffic of South Sudan took part extensive discussion was carried out on the challenges the nationals are facing as well as measures that should be taken to address them.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Yohannes called on the participants to conduct regular follow-up on the conditions of their trucks and abide by the regulations being issued by the South Sudan Government related to traffic.

The participants on their part commending for the solution they received to their existed problems, expressed conviction to abide by the regulations and guidelines of the Republic of South Sudan.

The Eritrean Truck Owners and Drivers Association in Juba was established with small number in 2016 and currently has 800 members.

According to report, the association has previously contributed 60 thousand Dollars towards the National Fund to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.