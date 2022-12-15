South Africa: Load Shedding Reduced to Stage 4

Eskom has eased load shedding to Stage 4 until Sunday morning when it will then reduce further to Stage 3.

The power utility warned however that electricity generating capacity remains constrained.

"Since Tuesday morning, a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba, Matla and Duvha power stations were taken offline for repairs and maintenance. In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Hendrina power stations has contributed to capacity contraints.

"A generating unit each at Grootvlei, Camden, Kriel and Majuba power stations returned to service," the electricity supplier said.

Eskom currently has some 6618MW of capacity offline due to maintenance with a further 15 996MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom requests the public to reduce to the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period. Load shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generating capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns," the power utility said.