Ethiopia: WB Emphasizes Importance of Ending Ethiopia's Internal Conflict, Full Implementation of Peace Agreement - Board Approves $745 M Grant

Addis Abeba — In a meeting held with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the World Bank Group President David Malpass "emphasized to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the importance of ending internal conflict and achieving lasting peace. President Malpass also "stressed the importance of fully implementing the recent peace agreement."

The meeting took place shortly after the World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors approved $745 million in grants for health systems and flood management projects in Ethiopia. According to the readout released by the Bank, "President Malpass explained that the implementation of the health project in conflict-affected areas will be conducted through a third-party implementing agency to ensure national coverage."

The latest grant would bring the total WBG commitments to Ethiopia to $2.9 billion over FY22-FY23. "President Malpass and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also spoke about Ethiopia's efforts to expand access to early childhood education and support development of human capital given the large young population."

Furthermore, the readout stated that the two discussed "government reforms."

"President Malpass stressed the importance of decisive policy reforms to remove distortions in the exchange rate market, improve SOE management, and foster a business enabling environment for private sector-led growth." AS