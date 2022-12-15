Ethiopia: WB Emphasizes Importance of Ending Ethiopia's Internal Conflict, Full Implementation of Peace Agreement - Board Approves $745 M Grant

15 December 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — In a meeting held with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the World Bank Group President David Malpass "emphasized to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the importance of ending internal conflict and achieving lasting peace. President Malpass also "stressed the importance of fully implementing the recent peace agreement."

The meeting took place shortly after the World Bank Group Board of Executive Directors approved $745 million in grants for health systems and flood management projects in Ethiopia. According to the readout released by the Bank, "President Malpass explained that the implementation of the health project in conflict-affected areas will be conducted through a third-party implementing agency to ensure national coverage."

The latest grant would bring the total WBG commitments to Ethiopia to $2.9 billion over FY22-FY23. "President Malpass and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also spoke about Ethiopia's efforts to expand access to early childhood education and support development of human capital given the large young population."

Furthermore, the readout stated that the two discussed "government reforms."

"President Malpass stressed the importance of decisive policy reforms to remove distortions in the exchange rate market, improve SOE management, and foster a business enabling environment for private sector-led growth." AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.