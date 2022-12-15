Mozambique: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With Mozambican President Nyusi

14 December 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Washington, D.C., during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Secretary Blinken and President Nyusi discussed shared global and regional priorities, including areas for cooperation during Mozambique's first and historic UN Security Council term in 2023-2024. They also reaffirmed their strategic partnership to promote peace, stability, and global health security. Secretary Blinken highlighted how the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability complements important government and civil society efforts in northern Mozambique.

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.