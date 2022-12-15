Kenya to Import 1.5 Million Metric Tons of Duty Free Maize, Rice

Nairobi — Kenyan Government will allow millers and traders to import 1.5 million metric tons of duty free maize and rice to bridge the food deficit in the country.

A total of 900,000MT of maize and 600,000MT rice from February to August 2023.

In a public notice, State Department for Crop Development Principal Secretary Kello Harsama said the duty waiver shall apply to white maize and milled rice.

"An Import Duty Waiver will be granted for millers and traders to import a total of 900,000 metric tons of white maize grain and 600,000 metric tons of milled rice from February 2023 to August 2023 to enable the Country have adequate stocks to last until next harvest from July- August 2023," said Harsama.

While imported maize moisture content should not be more than 13.5 per cent, aflatoxins levels are capped under ten parts per billion.

Milled rice is also required to be grade one, dry, clean, wholesome, and uniform in size, color and shape.

"Shall be free from abnormal flavours, musty, sour or other undesirable odour, obnoxious smell and discoloration and also shall be free from micro-organisms and substances originating from micro-organisms, fungi or other poisonous substances in amounts that may constitute a hazard to human health," he said.

Harsama instructed all interested millers and dealers to submit their registration information within 15 days to the Head/Supply Chain Management Services, Kilimo House.