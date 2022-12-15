Tanzania: TBC Journo Dies After Mountain Bike Crash

Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) senior journalist and cameraman Joachim Kapembe (45) has died after being involved in a mountain bike accident while descending Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa revealed the sad news on Wednesday, saying Kapembe was part of a team which successfully scaled the iconic Mt Kilimanjaro for the launch of internet services on the Uhuru Peak.

He said while descending the mountain he decided to use a mountain bike from Kibo Hut, but while riding the bike heading to Horombo Hut he got in an accident which caused serious injury on his head as reported by medical doctors.

Mr Msigwa said Kapembe will be remembered for his exemplary performance in national building.

"Kapembe was a smart person in his job since the first day... he has done a great job of connecting live broadcasting and interviewing the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Mr Nape Nauye, TTCL Director General, Engineer Peter Ulanga and myself," Msigwa said.

A statement issued by Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) said that Kapembe used the mountain bike that eventually crashed.

It said the body of the deceased has been preserved at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) while other burial preparations are underway.

Kapembe and other executives of the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology started to climb Mount Kilimanjaro on December 9, this year for the launching of high-speed internet services on top of the rooftop of Africa.

TANAPA sent a condolence message to the family of the deceased, TBC staff, journalists and the nation in general for the loss of Kapembe.