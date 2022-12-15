Tanzania: TBC Journo Dies After Mountain Bike Crash

14 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) senior journalist and cameraman Joachim Kapembe (45) has died after being involved in a mountain bike accident while descending Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa revealed the sad news on Wednesday, saying Kapembe was part of a team which successfully scaled the iconic Mt Kilimanjaro for the launch of internet services on the Uhuru Peak.

He said while descending the mountain he decided to use a mountain bike from Kibo Hut, but while riding the bike heading to Horombo Hut he got in an accident which caused serious injury on his head as reported by medical doctors.

Mr Msigwa said Kapembe will be remembered for his exemplary performance in national building.

"Kapembe was a smart person in his job since the first day... he has done a great job of connecting live broadcasting and interviewing the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology Mr Nape Nauye, TTCL Director General, Engineer Peter Ulanga and myself," Msigwa said.

A statement issued by Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) said that Kapembe used the mountain bike that eventually crashed.

It said the body of the deceased has been preserved at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) while other burial preparations are underway.

Kapembe and other executives of the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology started to climb Mount Kilimanjaro on December 9, this year for the launching of high-speed internet services on top of the rooftop of Africa.

TANAPA sent a condolence message to the family of the deceased, TBC staff, journalists and the nation in general for the loss of Kapembe.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.