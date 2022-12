Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed plans to have the National Youth Service (NYS) operate as a private security firm in a bid to make it profitable and provide employment opportunities for its graduates.

Gachagua says NYS officers having undergone the paramilitary programme at basic training level, they will make very thorough and professional guards.

He says the service will assist police in management of human and vehicular traffic flow in the city and other urban areas.