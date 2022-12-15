Tanzania: Government Encourages Community Policing to Curb Crime

15 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has advised members of the public to resume community policing in their residential areas so as to stop escalating crimes in the society including armed robberies and thefts.

"Let us mobilise ourselves to establish community policing to guarantee security in our areas. Theft or robbery associated with violence, and sometimes ending in injuries and death must stop," Mr Hamza Hassan Juma said in response to insecurity concerns raised in the House of Representatives.

Some backbenchers led by Mr Mihayo Juma Nhunga complained over increased insecurity in the community being attributed to moral decay, saying most of perpetrators are young people and terrorise people in the streets and villages at night including stealing properties.

The Minister said the police have resumed a joint impromptu patrols involving 'Isles security officers (or Vikosi) to help keep the Islands peaceful and ensure security.

Members of the public have been complaining over increasing crimes in the country including people being beaten and robbed by armed thugs.

