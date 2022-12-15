Tanzania: Report Suggests Improvements in Laws, Policies to Address Climate Change

New report by the Gender and Climate Change Tanzania Coalition (GCCTC) network has proposed for strengthening of laws and policies with a view to addressing climate change effects.

The reported revealed that almost every region in the country has been hit by climate change in different ways leading to water and electricity supply shortages.

Speaking during the launch of the report named 'Climate Change, Gender and Human Rights', yesterday in Dar es Salaam, the Network Coordinator, Maria Matsui said every part of the country has been hit by the climate change in various aspects, yet the same communities have little knowledge on the climate change despite efforts by the government and stakeholders to intervene.

"Awareness about climate change is still low in the society, where young people, women, people with disabilities and elders are the most affected,"Ms Matui said.

Ms Matui added that research that began in July this year targeted to identify challenges and opportunities in various government documents that have set guidelines over gender and climate change.

Furthermore, chairperson of the Youth Survival Organisation (YSO), Humphrey Mrema, said they participated in preparing the study to identify shortcomings in the current policies, especially in the fight against climate change.

Statistics indicate that more than 60 percent of Tanzanians are youths aged below 30 years, meaning that the country cannot plan the budget without considering the group, adding that whenever disasters occur, the group bears the brunt.