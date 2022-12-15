Tanzania: Govt Upbeat Over Increased O-Level Enrollment

WHILE the number of students who have been selected to join Form I from the next academic year has increased by 18.30 per cent, the government is well prepared to accommodate all of them in public schools.

Minister of State in the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Ms Angellah Kairuki made the assurance on Wednesday as she revealed that a total of 1,073, 941 pupils, comprising 514,846 boys and 559,095 girls will be joining secondary education next month.

She said the number of selected students has increased by 166,139 compared to 907,802 who joined Form I last year.

Cognisant of the increased performance, the government had embarked on early preparations to allow all passed students to begin their studies on the same day as the academic year starts on January 9, 2023, said the minister.

"All the 1,073,941 students who passed their exams will begin their studies on the same day as the academic year starts on January 9, 2023," she insisted.

The selected pupils have been allocated to 4,309 public schools of which 99.12 per cent are day schools.

"Out of the selected students, 2,775 equivalents to 0.26 per cent are those with special needs... girls are 1,284 and boys are 1, 491," said Ms Kairuki.

She noted that the selection process considered students who passed their 2022 primary school leaving examinations with grades ranging from 121 to 300 total marks.

Ms Kairuki stressed that very few students have been selected to join boarding schools, insisting that it also depends on the allocated number in each region and municipalities.

She added that the allocation was also based on the order of merit and those with the highest performance were placed in the respective boarding schools.

"I would like to clarify that not every student who has passed with an A average is bound to be selected into a boarding school," maintained the Minister.

She listed the boarding schools that will enroll outstanding students; including Msalato, Mzumbe, Kilakala, Kibaha, Ilboru, Tabora Girls and Tabora Boys.

On the other hand, technical schools with boarding facilities are Tanga Technical, Moshi Technical, Musoma Technical, Bwiru Technical, Ifunda Technical, Iyunga Technical, Mtwara Technical, Mwadui Technical and Chato Technical.

"The selection has been distributed for each region in accordance with the number of standard seven candidates registered in each region by taking into account the selection procedure," stated the minister.

Besides, the 22 ordinary national boarding schools have been divided in each municipality with emphasis placed on students coming from difficult conditions.

She urged all the students who have been selected to join Form I from next year to study hard so that they reach their goals.

Ms Kairuki directed all regional commissioners, district commissioners and executives among other stakeholders to ensure all selected students begin their studies by January 9, next year without any inconveniences.

"All selected boarding students should report at school on January 7, 2023 and day students on January 9," she said.