Kenya: Kingi to Recall Senators After Recieving Mwangaza Ouster Documents

Nairobi — The Senate is set to be recalled to look into allegations levelled against Governor Kawira Mwangaza by the Meru County Assembly.

This is after Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed he has received impeachment documents from the Meru County Assembly.

The Governor's fate will be determined by the 11-member committee or the Senate in plenary, where they will either substantiate or dismiss the allegations within 10 days.

67 MCAs approved Kawira's ouster as Minority Whip Dennis Kiogora accused the first-term county boss of nepotism, incitement and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

Five governors including Governors Mwangi wa Iria, Paul Chepkwony, Granton Samboja and the late Nderitu Gachagua have in the past survived impeachment motions on technicality and lack of sufficient evidence.

Former Embu Governor Martin Wambora was impeached twice by the Senate in 2014 but stayed in office after the Court annulled the decision.