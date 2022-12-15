South Africa: Cosatu Calls On Workers and Consumers to Support the Striking Makro Workers By Boycotting the Company Stores This Festive Season

press release

Special Note: Happy 36th Anniversary to COSATU. Formed December 1985

The Congress of South African Trade Unions supports the ongoing South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union strike at Makro stores over salary wage negotiations. We condemn the intransigent attitude of the company and their attempts to undermine collective bargaining.

Walmart should stop playing dirty tricks but focus on working with the union to find an amicable solution to the current impasse. SACCAWU members demand the following:

· An across the board increase of R900.00 or 12% whichever is the greater

· Minimum Wage R8000.00

· An improvement of Commission from 10% on margin to 20% margin for Salesperson

· Increase in Category 3 working hours from 160 to 195 per month

· 13th Cheque to be made separate from the December salary

· Uniform Allowance of R100.00

· Moratorium on Retrenchments for the duration of the agreement

These are reasonable demands in line with the escalating cost of living. This company like all others has benefitted from tax cuts and other incentives that have been offered by government.

The Federation calls on South Africans to support the striking Makro workers by boycotting the company over the festive season. We also encourage other workers to show solidarity to these striking workers by joining their planned activities. If we do not support each other on the picket line, we will meet each other on the unemployment line.