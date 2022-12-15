Tunisia: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With President Saied of Tunisia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met today with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Washington, D.C. during the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' deep commitment to Tunisian democracy and to supporting the aspirations of the Tunisian people for a democratic and prosperous future. The Secretary underscored strong U.S. support for Tunisia's economy amid the current economic crisis exacerbated by Russia's aggression in Ukraine. The Secretary stressed the historic nature of the longstanding U.S.-Tunisia bilateral relationship. Noting that this relationship is strongest when there is a shared commitment to democracy and human rights, Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of free and fair December 17 parliamentary elections, as well as inclusive reforms to strengthen democratic checks and balances and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

