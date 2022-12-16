Seychelles' President Attends White House Dinner for African Leaders

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, had a series of networking meetings on the sidelines of the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit 2022 which took place in Washington DC, December 13-15.

According to a State House press release on Thursday, the meetings and other events he attended were relevant to the Seychelles Agenda.

On Wednesday evening, Ramkalawan attended a dinner hosted by the United States President, Joe Biden, at the White House, which coincided with the US-Africa Leaders' Summit.

According to Reuters, a global news agency, "The summit is the first of its kind since one in 2014 under President Barack Obama, himself the son of an African father. To kick it off, the Biden administration has pledged $55 billion for food security, climate change, trade partnerships and other issues. Biden is also expected to back the African Union's admission as a permanent member of the Group of 20 major economies during Thursday's summit events."

During his participation at the summit sessions, Ramkalawan also met with U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, who has been a staunch advocate for climate change and conservation actions.

The head of state of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, also participated in an Atlantic Council High-Level Interview.

Ramkalawan, accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, on Tuesday attended a dinner reception hosted by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, at the Sanctuary Hall at the United States Capitol Hill.

The reception was held in honour of the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit and was attended by various African heads of state and government as well as key U.S. senior officials.