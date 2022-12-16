Kenya: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With Kenyan President Ruto

document

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Kenyan President William Ruto on the sidelines of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Secretary reiterated the importance the United States places on its strategic partnership with Kenya. He expressed gratitude for Kenya's collaboration on the UN Security Council and pledged to continue working on shared global priorities.

Secretary Blinken also underscored the strong commercial and trade ties between our countries and recognized Kenya's leadership in addressing critical regional security challenges in northern Ethiopia, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Somalia.

Office of the Spokesperson