Tanzania: Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting With Tanzanian Foreign Minister Stergomena Tax

During a meeting with Tanzanian Foreign Minister Tax on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman congratulated Foreign Minister Tax on her recent appointment. They discussed our increasing cooperation on information and communications technology, trade, investment, and agriculture. Deputy Secretary Sherman commended Tanzania's impressive COVID-19 vaccination rate and welcomed our strong bilateral health partnership. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of strong democratic governance.
