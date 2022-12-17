Tanzania: This Year's Independence 'Cerebrations' Celebrated in Different Style

ALL the major papers of December 10, naturally focused on the 61st anniversary of the Independence of Tanzania Mainland, then known as Tanganyika.

The Daily Blog had this front page news item titled "Tanzania @61: Let us focus on development - Samia", where Her Excellency the President is quoted as calling on Tanzanians: "to continue upholding the national unity, peace and love ... .and to maintain focus on strategies that will help in taking the country to 'a' next level of development".

Here, I think, it is best to talk of "the next level of development", instead of: "a next level of development".

She is quoted further as saying: "We have had a journey of challenges and many successes that the country is 'bragging' on". "Brag" is not the appropriate verb to use in these circumstances and here is why. "To brag means to talk about your achievements or possessions in a proud way that annoys other people".

Surely, we do not want to annoy other people when we talk of our achievements since Independence. Instead of "brag", I would go for the adjective "proud of"'.

The sentence would then read as follows: "We have had a journey of challenges and many successes that the country is 'proud of'". The Vice President also issued a statement in which he reminded Tanzanians: "on the importance of 'conserving environment' for the benefit of current and future generations". We are missing the definite article "the" in this quotation.

The VP reminded Tanzanians: "on the importance of conserving 'the' environment". Goes on the writer: "Usually the country marks Independence Day with special parade, 'pomp funfair' and with huge convoys of former leaders ... ... ". The word "funfair" does exist, but it is possibly not the correct one to use here. Instead, I suggest "fanfare"; specifically: "pomp and fanfare". This year, however, according to the writer: "funds 'allocated' for the event were instead used to construct dormitories".

The verb "allocate" denotes a definite activity that has already been decided upon and accomplished. That is why I would go for a verb, different from "allocate". "Earmark" is my choice: "Funds 'earmarked' for the event were instead used to construct dormitories".

The number 61, has more significance than merely denoting the number of years that Tanzania has been independent. The writer quotes one academic: "When we got independence there were about 10 million Tanzanians, but now 'we have reach' 61 million".

Yes. Our population has grown tremendously. We have 'reached' 61 million (not: "We have 'reach' 61 million"). The way Independence Day was observed was in accordance to the instructions given by the President.

Here, the writer quotes the Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliament and Coordination: "According to the directives from the President, 'cerebrations of the country's key historical day will this year be 'celebrated' in a different style... ... This year's 'celebration' 'would not be greeted with' national parade or any state event as it has always been in the past years". You may have noted the two different spellings of the word for: "(to do) something enjoyable in order to show that an occasion or event is special".

Is it "cerebration", or "celebration"? It is "l" not "r". This is a mix-up we encounter often. How about celebrations being celebrated? And how about "celebration" being "greeted with national parade".

The two sentences needs to be rewritten, especially to sort out these "cerebrations", "celebrations", "celebration" and "celebrated" issues.

Here is a proposal: "According to the directives from the President, 'celebrations of the country's key historical day will this year be 'observed' in a different style... ... This year's 'celebrations' 'would not be graced with' a national parade or any state event as has always been the case in the past years".

