South Africa: Opposing Protests On the Periphery of the ANC's 55th National Conference Set the Tone for a Bruising Contest

analysis

There is no more telltale sign that the ANC National Conference is deeply divided than the opposing protests on the corners of Nasrec and Rand Show Roads on Friday, on day one.

Both sides were emphatic in their stances and war songs, and it was only the presence of a heavily-armed police force that separated them. Some police members had dogs, others had a truckload of barbed wire, ready to deploy if and when trouble started.

One group of the protesters, calling themselves the Radical Economic Transformation Forces, were led by among others, Jacob Zuma die-hards Nkosenhle Shezi and Carl Niehaus, who was recently expelled from the ANC but who maintains he's still a member because he has appealed. Protesters were also supported by suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and Minister of Tourism and ANC presidential hopeful, Lindiwe Sisulu.

They carried anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa placards and chanted Wenzeni uZuma Kawuphendule [loosely translated to mean: What has Zuma done wrong?]. Some among these protestors wore combat uniforms, calling themselves members of the MKVA.

The RET protesters were urging delegates to frustrate, to boo and not to allow Ramaphosa to deliver the political report. Also to stop Paul Mashatile from reading...