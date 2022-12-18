Kenya: Inquiries On Police Conduct Devoid of Witch-Hunt - IPOA

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has maintained that inquiries on police conduct are devoid of witch-hunt after Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome labeled them as 'busybodies'.

In his surprising criticism, Koome accused IPOA of unfairly targeting security officers who use lethal force when confronted by criminals in the course of their duty.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori cited the prosecution of 500 out of 20,000 cases filed as proof that they are acting in good faith for the benefit of both civilians and the police.

Makori stated that some investigations conducted by the oversight body have also found that officers have used lethal force justifiably noting that their mission is not just about prosecuting police but ensuring justice for all.

"Holding the Service accountable is not fault-finding or a witch hunt but it simply seeks to answer - What happened? Why did it happen? Was it avoidable? Can we prevent it in future?" Makori said in a statement Saturday.

She noted that from their past investigations, majority of our police officers have acted within the confines of the law adding that the circumstances for the use of force and firearms are well spelt out in the law.

Makori termed the pronouncement by the IG directing police to use lethal force when confronted with danger as "unfortunate and dangerous" saying it could reverse the gains that made over time in the fight against extrajudicial killings.

The IPOA Chairperson cautioned police officers against using their service weapons carelessly saying they will be held to account if found culpable of misusing their firearms.

"In all, the Authority wishes to remind police officers where criminal culpability has been established, that is after investigations, it is individuals who have been called to account: not the Service, not a Unit and it is expected that there will be compliance with the Sixth Schedule, Part C on specific responsibilities of superior officers from issuing unlawful orders," Makori stated.

She reiterated that IPOA will respect the Constitutional mandate and role of all agencies in the justice system noting that it "will not be drawn to comment on matters in Court as that would amount to subjudice."