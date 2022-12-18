Ethiopia: Safety, Security of Dwellers of Mekele City Should Be Protected - Govt Communication Service

Addis Ababa — The Federal Government will take all necessary measures to safeguard the security of the people in Tigray region in general and the regional capital Mekele in particular to discharge its responsibilities, Government Communication Service announced today.

The Government of Ethiopia has been diligently implementing the details of the Peace Agreement for the sake of peace dividends for all, it noted.

However, evidence is coming out that organized crimes are being committed in areas that the National Defense Force has not yet reached.

These criminals have exploited the transitional situation for their transgression. Especially in Mekele, there are persistent reports that organized robbery is being committed accompanied with armed patrols, the statement said.

The people of Mekele city have been reporting their anger through phone calls and other means, it added. Forces that used to benefit from the conflict are behind such crimes and the Federal Government wants to underline that these criminals will be held accountable.

"We urge all those concerned and responsible entities in the area to stand for the well-being of the people."

It further stressed that the Federal Government will take all necessary measures to safeguard the security of the people in those areas and discharge its responsibilities, it noted.