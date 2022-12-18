Kenya: TSC Extends Deadline for 2023 Teachers' Recruitment to Friday

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has extended the deadline for the recruitment of teachers and teacher interns by an extra week.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia Saturday said the deadline to receive applications had been extended from December 16 to 23.

The commission plans to employ 10,000 of the teachers on permanent pensionable terms while 25,550 will be hired as intern teachers.

Macharia emphasized that 9,000 of the slots have been allocated for permanent secondary school teachers and 1,000 for primary school teachers, while 21,550 slots are for intern teachers for junior secondary schools.

The Commission said another 4,000 intern teachers will be hired for primary schools.