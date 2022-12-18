Ethiopia: 'PM Had Productive Discussions, Diplomatic Success During U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit'

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation had productive discussions during the Africa-US summit held in Washington DC., according to the Government Communication Service.

Briefing journalists today, Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa said the prime minister and his delegation had fruitful discussions with US leaders and officials held on the margins of the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

She said the steps taken by the Ethiopian government to bring peace in the northern part of the country were recognized during the discussions.

In particular, the commitment of the government to implementing the peace agreement was appreciated.

The US and Ethiopia have also agreed to strengthen and continue with development and other many activities they carry out together.

On the other hand, the Green Legacy Initiative has also been recognized for its success and the effort being exerted to expand it to other African countries, Selamawit noted.

According to her, assistance was received from international organizations for the rehabilitation of war-affected areas and grounds were laid for further support in the future.

In general, the state minister pointed out that diplomatic success was registered and Ethiopia's diplomatic capacity heightened by the visit.