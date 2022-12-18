Africa: Cybastion Leads the Way to Africa with Major Deals Signings

The Advancing Digital Connectivity panel during the U.S.-Africa Business Forum - (left to right) Funke Opeke, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian undersea cable company MainOne ; Dr. Thierry K. Wandji, President and CEO of Cybastion; Enoh T. Ebong, Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency; Namibian President Hage Geingob and Microsoft President Brad Smith (not pictured).

announcement

Washington, DC — Cybastion, an emerging leader in the field of cybersecurity, took centre stage at side events of the U.S. - Africa Leaders Summit. The cybersecurity firm was also the platinum sponsor for the US - Africa Business Forum event. (USABF)

The USABF event took place on the Summit's second day (December 14). It was hosted by the White House, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Corporate Council on Africa, in partnership with the Prosper Africa initiative.

Speaking at the USABF event on Wednesday, President Biden announced over $15 billion in two-way trade and investment commitments, deals, and partnerships, that advance key priorities, including sustainable energy, health systems, agribusiness, digital connectivity, infrastructure, and finance. He said, "Altogether, the forum has spurred more than $15 billion in new deals, which will turn, lift up, and improve lives of people all across the continent. And that's the biggest deal of all."

President Biden also announced a new initiative, the Digital Transformation with Africa (DTA). A signature initiative of the Biden-Harris Administration, DTA will expand digital access and literacy and strengthen digital enabling environments across the continent. He said, "We are working with Congress to invest $350 million to facilitate more than almost half a billion dollars in financing to make sure more people across Africa can participate in the digital economy."

And in a major coup for Cybastion, the President went on to mention Cybastion in his speech saying, "Cisco Systems and Cybastion, a diaspora-owned small business, is jointly announcing $800 million in new contracts to protect African countries from cyber threats."

Some of the deals President Biden refers to were signed at the Summit, with Cybastion signing deals with four African countries, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso and Congo, and Coris Bank.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa U.S., Canada and Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cybastion, a one-stop shop for all cybersecurity needs, offers cybersecurity solutions, infrastructure, and digital technologies. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina and has a large footprint in Africa, working in 8 countries. Cybastion seeks to bridge the gap between Africa's cybersecurity and more developed countries with cybersecurity solutions, infrastructure, and digital technologies.

CEO and President of Cybastion, Dr Thierry Wandji, also spoke at the USABF's event saying, "Our uniquely American answer involves a consortium of U.S.-based companies, spearheaded by a diaspora-led company, that is here to help Africa achieve Digital 2.0, where cybersecurity is a shared occupation and where skills development is de rigeur."

Cybastion's work in building capacity in Africa is particularly important, because as President Biden says, "When Africa succeeds, the United States succeeds; quite frankly, the whole world succeeds as well."

For more information visit www.cybastiontech.com. For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact Emana Shunnom, Senior Manager, Policy, at eshunnom@cybastiontech.com.