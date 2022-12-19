Tanzania: Groom Economic Game Changers, Ali Mohamed Shein Urges Varsities

IT is time students graduate out of universities with the opinion of using the skills they acquired in the institutions as tools to address communities' challenges instead of solely thinking of salaried employments per se.

Making the revelation recently during the 21st graduation ceremony for Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam Campus College (MUCC) in Dar es Salaam, former Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, further said education has no limit, hence, those graduating into the labour market should be ready to learn from those with experiences.

Dr Shein, who doubles as Mzumbe's Chancellor, further said the sixth phase government led by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has created a conducive environment for them to venture into any legal business, thus, what remains on their part is discipline and tap opportunities available.

Elaborating, he asked the institution to be flexible and keep pace with technological advancements in the world in such a way that it would not lag behind in providing what is latest to its students.

On her part, Mzumbe University Board Chairperson, Prof Saida Yahya-Othman noted that since her 7th May, 2022 appointment to the position by President Samia, she has continued to receive cooperation and support from its staff, as show that her contribution(s) will sail the institution into greater heights.

In a related development, she also asked the graduands to turn the education they acquired into avenues which lead society to address its challenges, adding: "Be game changers in terms of changing the surrounding communities and yourselves in such a way that you use your skills and technologies to find solutions in the socio-economic woes in the society. Be ready to learn from others and also others to learn from you."

Thanking the government for spearheading changes in advancing the education sector in the country through Higher Education for Economic Transformation Project (HEET) documents of a five-year World Bank support, to promote higher education as a catalytic force in the new Tanzanian economy, she said higher learning institutions, including Mzumbe University Dar es Salaam Campus should show readiness to adapt.

She noted: "The life of an institution depends on researches it makes and here, we still need great efforts and commitments... not just research for the sake of it, but the one that addresses challenges in the community and the environment. Also researches that raise new thinking systems and curiosity about our world."

Addressing the ceremony, Mzumbe University Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof William Mwegoha, first asked them to observe a minute silence in memory of the late Dar Campus Principal, Prof Honest Ngowi and his driver, Innocent Mringo who fatally died in a road accident on 28th March, this year.

In his speech, he narrated how the institution has implemented their vision of providing opportunities for acquisition, development, preservation and dissemination of knowledge and skills through training, research, technical and/or professional services by enrolling 13,074 students in Certificates Courses and Master programmes in 2021/22 academic year in line with Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) requirements.

He added: "In research and building capacity of our staff in 2021/22 academic year the institution has continued to implement a total of 18 projects sponsored by different stakeholders in different sectors including education, science and technology, economy and entrepreneurship among others."