Kenya: Nyeri Couple Formalizes 60-Year Marriage at a Mass Wedding

Nyeri — A couple living together for 60 years was among 11 others who formalized their unions at a colorful mass wedding ceremony at Nyeri's Tambaya Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

The two married in a Kikuyu customary marriage in 1963. The day's youngest had lived together for 17 years.

The church-spored weddings were officiated by Presbyterian Church of East Africa's Reverend Mary Njoki.

"As church we realized that many of these couples who are our church members have not been able to do wedding owing to financial challenges so we sponsored so that they can become elders deacons among other church positions," Rev Njoki said.

Njoki said noted the oldest couple who could not be allowed to be elders in the church due to the impediment, will not be admitted as elders having formalized their union.

Wachira Mathai and his wife Jecinta Wangari from Gaikubdo village expressed their joy for formalizing their union at the age of 85 and 84 respectively.

"We feel we are young again after those years we have not tied the knot although we have done traditional marriage nothing could be far from satisfactory than this event we feel that we are young once again," said Mathai.

Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia who graced the occasion noted formalization of marriages goes a long way in helping resolve succession battles.

"As area MP and one of the sponsor of this event I feel we have hit two birds with one stone reason being that despite strengthening family ties we have also solved many succession battles," he stated.

Kaguchia said that he will continue supporting such initiatives even as he encouraged young couples restrained by the high cost of wedding ceremonies to take advantage of such opportunities.