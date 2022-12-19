Kenya: Kingi Disrupts Senators' Christmas Recess, Slots Tuesday Sitting to Consider Mwangaza Ouster

Nairobi — Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has convened a special sitting to consider an impeachment motion against besieged Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Tuesday, December 20.

Kingi said the special sitting was endorsed after Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot secured the consent of 15 senators.

"Upon receipt of a letter from the Speaker of the County Assembly of Meru dated the 15th December 2022 and received on December 23, 2019, in the Office of the Speaker of Senate on 15th December 2022, by which the Speaker of the County Assembly of Meru informed the Speaker of the Senate of the approval, by the County Assembly of Meru, of a Motion for the removal from office, by impeachment, of Hon. Kawira Mwangaza, the Governor of Meru County the Senate will be hearing the charges against the governor," stated Kingi.

The business to be transacted at the sitting shall be the hearing of the charges against Kawira Mwangaza, the Governor of Meru County.

The Senators will decide whether to form an 11-member special committee to probe the allegations against the governor or hear the case in the plenary.

"If a majority of the senators vote to uphold the impeachment charge, the governor ceases to hold office. If the senators vote to reject, the speaker should notify his county assembly counterpart of the verdict," the impeachment procure law provides.

The impeachment process requires that Senate considers the matter a week after receiving correspondence from a County Assembly.

As per the law, seven days from the day the Speaker receives the notice of the resolution to impeach the governor from the County Assembly speaker, the House sits and appoints a special committee to consider the charges.

Sixty-seven MCAs approved Kawira's ouster as Minority Whip Dennis Kiogora accused the first-term county boss of nepotism, incitement, and misleading campaigns against other leaders.