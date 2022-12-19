Kenya: Indonesia Looks to Strengthen Education Diplomacy With Kenya

Nairobi — A delegation from Indonesia's Yogyakarta State University (UNY) is in Kenya to explore educational collaboration between UNY and the country's institutions of higher learning.

The six-member delegation includes UNY Chancellor Prof. Sumaryanto, Ph.D., Vice-Chancellor Prof. Siswantoyo Ph.D., and four other delegation members, including the Secretary to the Chancellor.

The Indonesia Embassy in Kenya said in a statement that the cooperation can be initiated in the form of a Sister University Project, which encompasses scholarship programs, joint research, and professor exchanges.

On Friday, the UNY delegation paid a visit to Umma University to express their interest in collaboration within the framework of the Sister University program.

"The delegation believes that Umma University is one of the universities in Kenya that could be considered for such collaboration within the Sister University framework," the Indonesia Embassy in Kenya said.

Later, the UNY delegation held a session with 32 Kenyan youth, 20 Ugandans, and 20 Somalis who appeared virtually to educate them on their initiative of scholarship programs for foreign students.

According to the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi, the initiative is aligned with their goals of expanding and enhancing bilateral relations between Indonesia and Kenya through the promotion of education diplomacy.

The Embassy said it is committed to enhancing education diplomacy between the two countries arguing that learning and teaching activities as well as sharing and exchange of knowledge will stimulate the growth of interest of the people of a nation towards understanding the minds and hearts of others.

The Embassy stated that it is committed to strengthening education diplomacy between the two countries, arguing that studying and teaching activities, as well as sharing and exchanging knowledge, will inspire the interest of the people of the two nations towards understanding each other.

"Such an understanding is the cornerstone of any other efforts to expand and enhance the bilateral relations between two countries, which is, in this regard, between Indonesia and Kenya," the Indonesian Embassy said.