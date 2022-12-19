Tanzania: Mwinyi Satisfied With Anti-Corruption Crusade in Public Offices

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Friday officiated the 'Anti-Corruption Day and Human Rights Day', expressing satisfaction with efforts being made by government agencies in addressing the problems.

The International Anti Corruption Day and Human Rights Day are marked on December 9 and 10 respectively,but the government delayed them to December 16 to pave the way for celebrations of Independence Anniversary on December 9.

"When people or institutions perform well, we must commend them. I have been impressed by the work being done by Zanzibar Public Leaders Ethics Commission (ZAPLEC); Zanzibar Anti Corruption and Economic Crime Agency (ZAECA); Controller and Auditor General (CAG); Tanzania Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG); and Department of Good Governance," Dr Mwinyi noted.

The President explained that the move of preventing corruption and economic crimes requires joint efforts between the government and private institutions.

This year's theme for Zanzibar is 'Let us unite against corruption, embezzlement of public funds, theft of public property, and promote morals, human rights and the foundations of good governance for the development of society.'

He noted that ZAECA has the responsibility to work in collaboration with various local and foreign institutions for it to become effective in addressing corruption and economic crimes.

"ZAECA must also collaborate with Law Enforcement Organs, Civil Societies Organisations, Defence and Security Agencies, the anti-corruption authority (PCCB) and international organisations.

Strengthening collaboration increases public awareness over the effects of corruption and economic crimes," he explained.

A total of 135 cases related to corruption and unethical conducts were recorded by ZAECA, and that 39 cases have been filed for judicial process under the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal actions, of which, 12 cases are in court and 1 case has been ruled.

For the year 2021/2022, ZAECA has managed to save a total of 1.3bn/- and that this year's celebration of Ethics and Human Rights Day has been a very important way in conveying moral education to leaders and citizens.

"I would like to remind my fellow leaders that leadership is to serve people as stipulated in the Zanzibar Constitution of 1984 and that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has put in place strategies to curb corruption," he said.

He hinted that the leaders' ethics and property declaration forms submitted to ZAPLEC within time are 2,485 and those submitted after the deadline elapsed were 11 in 2021, and that the Commission received and handled a total of 22 complaints against violation of the ethics and misconduct.

The complaints were about abuse of power (18), sexual harassment (2), favoritism in employment (1) and neglecting the family (1).