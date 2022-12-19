Africa: The Quadripartite Establishes the Quadripartite Technical Group On Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Integrated Surveillance (QTG-AIS)

press release

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global threat to animal and human health, food security, economic growth, and development. It is mostly driven by the inappropriate use of antimicrobials in human, animal, and plant health, food production, and environmental contamination. Effective surveillance of AMR and antimicrobial use (AMU) within and across sectors is an integral part of efforts to monitor the spread and impact of AMR, and to mount an effective One Health response.

The Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR (QJS), a joint effort by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), has established the Quadripartite Technical Group on Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Integrated Surveillance (QTG-AIS) to provide advice and guidance on the development of global and context-appropriate regional and country-level systems for integrated surveillance and the establishment of effective capacities.

The mandate of the QTG-AIS is to:

Provide advice to the Quadripartite on needs, scope and format on integrated surveillance; how it should be updated to reflect emerging evidence and experience; and advocate for covering identified gaps;

Review and refine current definition of integrated surveillance and agree on priority needs in different contexts;

Provide technical advice to the Quadripartite on issues emerging from regional- and country-level work on AMR/U integrated surveillance;

Provide strategic advice and input to the Global Leaders Group (GLG) on AMR and AMU integrated surveillance

Provide technical support/assistance via the Quadripartite to build country- and regional-level integrated AMR/U surveillance capabilities.

The QTG-AIS comprises 27 individual experts with AMR and AMU surveillance expertise in at least two sectors (Human Health, Terrestrial and Aquatic Animal Health, Plant Health, Food systems, and the Environment) or expertise in the analyses of data between sectors. The QTG-AIS appointment will be effective for two years from 1 December 2022.

Way of Working

The QTG-AIS will meet as needed to discuss and decide on the implementation of the 2022-2024 action plan. The Quadripartite Joint Secretariat on AMR (QJS) will provide secretariat and technical support for the QTG-AIS. The QTG-AIS will be accountable to the Senior Management of the QJS and provide advice to the Global Leaders Group on AMR as required

For more information see the Terms of Reference

Members

Title/Name Affiliation

Professor Sabiha Essack University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa

Professor Samuel Kariuki Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), Nairobi, Kenya

Dr John Stelling Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Dr Rajesh Bhatia Technical Consultant, India

Dr Muna Abu Sin Robert Koch Institute, Germany

Dr Marquita Gittens-St.Hilaire The University of West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados

Professor Laurence Armand-Lefevre Paris Cité University and the Bichat-Claude Bernard University Hospital, Paris, France

Professor Dariusz Wasyl National Veterinary Research Institute Puławy, Poland

Professor John Berezowski Scotland Rural College, United Kingdom

Dr Mashkoor Mohsin Gilani University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan

Professor Katharina Stärk Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office, Switzerland

Dr Damien Bouchard French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety, France

Dr Li Xian-Zhi Veterinary Drugs Directorate, Health Canada, Canada

Professor Oluwawemimo Adebowale Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria

Professor Heike Schmitt National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), The Netherlands

Professor Rene Hendriksen Technical University of Denmark

Dr Rosa M. Perán i Sala Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), Department of International Affairs, the Netherlands

Professor David Graham Newcastle University, UK

Professor Amy Pruden Virginia Tech, VA, USA

Professor Yong-Guan Zhu Research Center for Eco-environmental Sciences & Institute of Urban Environment, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China

Professor Jacob Wagenaar Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Utrecht, University, the Netherlands

Dr Arshnee Moodley International Livestock Research Institute, Nairobi, Kenya

Dr Carolee Carson Canadian Integrated Program for Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance (CIPARS); Public Health Agency of Canada

Professor Rungtip Chuanchuen Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University, Thailand

Dr Phill Taylor CABI, UK

Dr Patrick McDermott Food & Drug Administration, USA

Professor Teresa Estrada-Garcia Centro de Investigación y de Estudios Avanzados del Instituto Politécnico Nacional (CINVESTAV-IPN), Mexico