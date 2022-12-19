Libya - ICRC Inaugurates Dormitory Annexed to Benghazi Physical Rehabilitation Centre

press release

On the 14th of December 2022, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) formally opened a newly constructed dormitory annexed to the Physical Rehabilitation Centre of Benghazi, east of Libya. The new dormitory comprises 15 rooms with separate male and female accommodation sections. It will serve nearly 500 patients per year.

The dormitory has been equipped with an air conditioning system, disability access facilities, security measures, fire safety equipment, and a backup power supply. It will play a pivotal role in improving the quality of services, allowing persons with disabilities to have free-of-charge accommodation while receiving the required services.

Benghazi's ICRC-supported center offers persons with disabilities a variety of services, including prosthetic and orthotic devices, walking aids, and other necessary tools to support them in their daily activities. The center, with regular support from the ICRC, continues its efforts to reintegrate persons with disabilities into society through physical rehabilitation, sports activities, and micro-finance programmes.

"As the ICRC is keen to ensure that persons with disabilities in remote areas have the needed access to physical rehabilitation services and mobility devices, with the least amount of financial and logistical burden placed on them, we decided to construct this facility that offers free-of-charge accommodation. Patients will stay for the duration of their treatment, which could be up to two weeks, accompanied by a family member," said Jean-Nicolas Marti, Head of the ICRC's Libya delegation.

The physical rehabilitation sector has been struggling due to the scarcity of skilled professionals. It is estimated that over 200,000 Libyans need physical rehabilitation services, including prosthetic and/or orthotic services. To this end, the ICRC continues to support three rehabilitation centers in Tripoli, Benghazi, and Misrata through capacity building and on-the-job training for physical rehabilitation professionals. The ICRC also provides imported material to manufacture prosthetic and orthotic devices and physiotherapy treatment to ensure mobility. Moreover, it links persons with disabilities with social integration activities of sports and training in microeconomic initiatives to ensure they regain control of their lives in a dignified way.