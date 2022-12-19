Congo-Brazzaville: Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting With Republic of the Congo President Sassou

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou N'Guesso in Washington, D.C. on the sidelines of the U.S.- African Leaders Summit. Deputy Secretary Sherman and President Sassou discussed ways to promote regional peace, protect the Congo Basin rainforest, and strengthen the United States- Republic of the Congo partnership. The Deputy Secretary and President Sassou committed to continue promoting regional security and to protect the environment.

