Africa: AU PRC Sub-Committee On Environmental Matters Holds Dialogue Session

press release

The Directorate of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy (SEBE) recently organised a two-day dialogue session with the Permanent Representative Council (PRC) Sub-committee on Environment. The overall objective of the session was to provide updates on the implementation of policies, strategies and programmes, in order to enable the distinguished Members of the PRC Sub-Committee to address poignant issues relating to Disasters, Climate Change, Blue Economy, Natural Resources and the Environment. The meeting took place from 29-30 November 2022, in Nairobi, Kenya.]

Mr. Joshua Kariuki, the 2nd Secretary at the Kenyan Embassy to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the African Union welcomed of all the participants to Kenya and reaffirmed the commitment of Kenya on environment protection and to address its challenges. He recalled the commitment of H.E. President Dr. William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya, to the issues of environmental protection on the Continent and wished the participants a pleasant stay in Nairobi, Kenya. He further pointed to Kenya's commitment with the country hosting the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Human Settlement Programme (UN-HABITAT).

Mr. Harsen Nyambe, the SEBE Director, on behalf of H.E Amb. Josefa SACKO, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, registered appreciation to the PRC Sub-Committee and the hospitality of the Government of Kenya. He highlighted the challenges facing the Directorate, notably the problem of staffing for programme implementation as well as the budget. He therefore requested the intervention of the sub-committee to advocate for funding from member states and for increased contribution from partners. He thanked the members of the sub-committee for their support and guidance.

The H.E. Amb Vincent Conard Mederic, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the AU, who chaired the PRC Sub-committee took the opportunity to welcome participants in Nairobi for the Meeting and thanked the Government of Kenya for the warm welcome and hospitality. He recalled the need of the realization of aspiration of the Agenda 2063 as the continent is facing many challenges. "We need to promote development of Tourism, Agriculture and the economy without impacting negatively environment and air quality", he added.

Afterwards, the SEBE Director made a presentation on the progress made by the Directorate since the PRC Subcommittee's last (fifth) meeting on Environmental issues including implementation of action points. Many activities were carried out in 2022. Some of these included the Women in Blue Economy workshop from 14-17 June 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria and a climate finance training workshop from 26 to 27 October in Windhoek, Namibia, to enhance the capacity of AU member States - and in particular representatives from Ministries responsible for finance and planning, and the National Designated Authorities to unlock barriers encountered in mobilising climate finance from different sources for the implementation of NDCs.

Several achievements were also recorded in the disaster risk reduction sector including the convening of the inaugural Ministerial Conference on Multi-hazard Early Warning and Early Action by the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the launching of the COVID-19 Recovery Framework for Africa and the Africa Institutional and Operational Framework for Multi-hazard Early Warning Systems and Early Action. Other notable achievements included a Project Steering Committee on the Multilateral Environmental Agreements from 16-17 October 2022 in Brussels, Belgium and the 18th African Ministerial Conference on Environment (AMCEN).The revision of the Integrated African Strategy on Meteorology (Weather and Climate Services) 2021-2030 was finalized resulting in its adoption of the same by the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union in February 2022. The Inauguration of the Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP) International High Level Panel (IHLP) took place during COP27 in Egypt.

The dialogue session was attended by the following members: the Arab Republic of Egypt; Democratic Republic of Congo; Gabonese Republic; Kingdom of Lesotho; Republic of Kenya; Republic of Mauritania; Republic of Sierra Leone; Republic of Seychelles; and Republic of Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PRC Sub-Committee on Environmental Issues was established through the AU Executive Council Decision of January 2018 (EX.CL/Dec.987 (XXXII) Rev.1). The overall purpose of the Sub-Committee is to provide guidance on environmental issues given their cross-cutting nature, their application in Africa's efforts to attain sustainable development and the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

The meeting was officially closed by Ms. Pacificah Ogolla, the Director of Climate Change at the Kenyan Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Kenya. In her remarks, Ms. Ogolla congratulated the delegates for a successful meeting. She also reaffirmed the Kenyan government's support to the AUC, with the Kenyan President being the current Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change.