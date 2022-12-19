Uganda: UNRA Starts Repairs as Lwera Swamp Along Kampala-Masaka Highway Caves in

Roads body, UNRA has started works to repair the damaged Lwera swamp section along the Kampala-Masaka highway that caved in.

According to the UNRA media relations manager, Allan Ssempebwa, the roads body received information about the damage of a cross culvert at Lwera section.

"This is attributed to the rising water levels as a result of the ongoing heavy rains. One side of the road has been affected and currently sealed off to motorists with the help of the Uganda Traffic Police while motorists continue to use the other side of the road,"Ssempebwa said in a statement.

He however noted that the UNRA maintenance team is already on ground and making arrangements to restore this section of the road as soon as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and commit to doing everything possible to ensure our road network is safe and convenient to all motorists during the festive season."

The Kampala-Masaka highway is one of the busiest roads that the country has since it is the gateway to Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo and therefore handled traffic to and from those destinations and many others.

However, the Lwera swamp section along the highway has always caved in , especially towards Christmas period.

Whereas many have blamed UNRA for not doing enough to find a permanent solution to the problem that has become recurring, the roads body however attributes the damage to heavy rains, especially in December that ensure the area becomes a watershed.

The recurring problem has also been blamed on the heavy traffic flow that increases in December, especially towards Christmas as many people drive upcountry to enjoy the festive season with relatives.