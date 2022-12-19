Rwanda: Nhamburo Names Final Squad for 2023 ICC U19 Women World Cup

Rwanda's U19 women national cricket team head coach Leonard Nhamburo has named fifteen-woman squad for the inaugural edition of the ICC women's T20 Cricket World Cup slated for South Africa from January 14-29, 2023.

The maiden T20 ICC Cricket U19 World Cup will see and Rwandan starlets battling Pakistan, Zimbabwe and England in Group B of the competition in attempt to go through to the knock out stages.

Nhamburo's young guns qualified for the global tournament after defeating Tanzania by six wickets in the final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in September 2022.

In all, 16 teams will vie for the prestigious trophy in the first edition of the competition.

Henriette Ishimwe and Belyse Murekatete, who were instrumental to the team's qualification for the World Cup, will be looking to make the difference on their debut at the tournament.

The Squad: Gisele Ishimwe (Captain), Merveille Uwase, Henriette Isimbi, Marie Jose Tumukunde, Giovannis Uwase, Sharila Niyomuhoza, Sylvia Usabyimana, Henriette Therese Ishimwe, Divine Gihozo Ishimwe, Belyse Murekatete, Cynthia Uwera, Cesarie Muragajimana, Rosine Uwera, Cynthia Uwera, Zurafat Ishimwe.