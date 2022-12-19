Tanzania: University of Dar es Salaam Wants Bibi Titi Honoured

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has asked the government to establish the museum and sports and entertainment institution in the memory of Bibi Titi Mohamed due to her contribution to the freedom of Tanzania.

Making Bibi Titi Mohamed memorial will benefit and motivate the present and future generations.

Presenting the topic on the Bibi Mohammed festival in Rufiji, Professor Shani Omary from UDSM said Bibi Titi has a great history that should be honoured because she did a lot things in the past during the colonial period, representing women well in various sectors.

"In 1955, Mohammed became the chairperson of the 'Umoja wa Wanawake wa Tanzania' (UWT - United Women of Tanzania), which was the women's branch of TANU. Within three months of her coming into the position.

"She was able to enroll more than 5,000 women into TANU and helped play a major role in the fight for independence against British colonial rule. And she was able to bring the UWT's ideas to the masses and also unified women against colonialism by giving them one voice.

"When we have concerts like this, they help us a lot to know his importance and to be able to appreciate the good things he has done in the sector far from here in the country during the colonial period, Shani said.

To his side the Chairperson of UWT Mary Chatanda asked the Government to establish a special institution that will deal with Bibi Titi Mohamed memoirs as It is being done to Mwalimu Nyerere.

"The government should help build a centre and that should be built in Rufiji where it will be a good attraction on cultural tourism .And also, the government should have a special day to celebrate Bibi Titi Day while insisting on the writing of a book that describes this strong leader, activist and freedom fighter of Tanzania.

" We highly thank the artists who have entertained us on this festival and the government officials who have attended this concert that brings positive contributions, we are calling up to have the special day on the calendar so that we can honour Bibi Titi Mohammed," she said.