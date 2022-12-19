Tanzania: Govt Clears 88,297 Teachers' Arrears

Dodoma — The government has paid a total of 117.6bn/- to clear salary and non salary arrears of 88,297 teachers in efforts to improve the professionals' welfare.

Opening the Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU) Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Dodoma on Thursday, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango said that the government is committed to improving teachers' welfare.

He assured that the government will resolve all the challenges facing teachers including concerns raised in relation to salary increment and promotions.

The VP said that improving education sector is among the government top priorities due to its key contribution in producing various experts who will lead efforts to attain the government development objectives.

"I want to assure you that the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is committed to continue improving the welfare of the public servants including teachers to enhance accountability," he said.

Dr Mpango noted that in the past two years the government granted promotions, and paid huge sum of money for teachers' salary arrears.

According to the VP, in the past two years, the government promoted 161, 438 teachers while 15,160 were promoted and transferred to different positions after advancing their academic qualifications.

The government has also introduced electronic systems for collecting non debt salaries and a joint system for public service information relating to salaries which will help to clear debts and facilitate timely promotions.

"I am aware that the exercise of clearing the debts and effecting promotions is continuous. I call upon you to continue being calm and have trust on your government," he said.

"The government has already cleared arrears of 88,297 teachers worth 117.7bn/- ."

Besides the efforts done by the government I am directing Minister of State in the Prime Minister Office (Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability) Prof Joyce Ndalichako in collaboration with President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance to ensure they give priority to teachers who are about to retire.

He directed all directors in local government authorities to make sure that they complete all procedures of clearing salary and non salary arrears for teachers as soon as possible.

Dr Mpango further explained that the government is committed to ensuring that it improves teaching and learning environment because it has set out plans to meet the intended objective.

The VIP said in this financial year the government plans to construct more than 800 teachers' houses so that they live close to their work stations.

Acting TTU Secretary General, Mr Japhet Maganga urged the government to see the possibilities of improving salaries to teachers so that they could meet their current needs.

He said despite the efforts of building teachers' residential houses more houses are needed so as to match with the increasing number of classrooms countrywide.

According to statistics, in 2022, the regional administration and local government ministry said there are 274,901 teachers in both primary and secondary schools, who share only 59,417 houses.