Kenya's Njogu, Okutoyi Win Rwanda Open 2022

18 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Kenyan duo Albert John Njogu and Angela Okutoyi were Saturday crowned Rwanda Open 2022 champions after they beat compatriots Ismael Changawa and Riselida Asumwa respectively, in tense final fixtures held at IPRC-Kigali Ecology Tennis Courts on Sunday December 18.

The annual tennis tournament, which was in its third edition, has been taking place in Kigali over the week from December 12-19, attracting 97 participants from 12 countries including Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, Nigeria, Germany, United States, Switzerland, India and DR Congo among others.

This year's edition turned out to be a Kenyan affair as all finalists in men and women singles categories are Kenyans.

Njogu had to put up the magic to court as he beat Changawa who came to the final to defend the title he won in 2019, the last time the tournament took place before it was postponed for two years due to inconveniences associated with the covid-19 pandemic.

Changawa failed to defend the trophy at the hands of Njogu who beat him 2-1 sets to win the final (6-4, 4-6, 6-1), his first at such a tournament.

Meanwhile, Angela Okutoyi became the 2022 Rwanda Open Women Champion after convincing victory of 2-0 (6-1, 6-2) sets over her twin Asumwa in a thrilling family final.

Asumwa qualified for the final after beating Rwanda's Olive Tuyisenge (7-6, 6-4) but her twin was too tough for her to brush aside as she went on to lose the final. Okutoyi obviously wasn't ready to sympathise with her sibling as she put sisterhood aside to win the final in a convincing way. The sisters were meeting in a final for the first time since 2018.

"It was a nice tournament and I am glad that I won it. I am sad that she [Asumwa] lost but at the same time I am happy that I won. It's always a pleasure to play with my sister," said Okutoyi.

Each of the winners in the men 's and women's finals was awarded a cash prize of USD2500.

Another Kenyan, Jane Ndenga, won the women's Wheelchair championship after beating Rehema Saidi Selemani in the final 2-1 sets. Ndenga had to come from a set (4-6) behind to win the last two sets (6-4, 6-2) to win the final.

It is a tournament that was highly dominated by Kenyans. Changawa could not go back home empty handed as he combined with Burundian Issa Cuma to win the final in men's doubles after beating Rwandan duo Joshua Muhire and Fabrice Tuyishimire.

