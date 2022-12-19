Kenya: Why Kenya Stands to Lose Big By Not Hosting Top Tong-Il Moo-Do Event

Nairobi — Kenya's risks a ban from the World Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation if it fails to host the Mombasa International Open Tong-Il Moo-Do Championship in Mombasa.

Kenya Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation president Clarence Mwakio said the country will be barred from hosting other competitions in the future and could lose funding from the parent federation.

"It has been an honour for Kenya to host the past nine editions of this global competition... not only for the country but also the whole of Africa. Unfortunately, we are now faced with an embarrassing situation if this year's edition is cancelled considering a number of the teams that were to participate have already arrived in Mombasa. There is the possibility of a ban from the world federation as well as a hefty fine," Mwakio said.

The annual tournament, which had attracted close to 40 countries worldwide, was to commence on Friday at the Aga Khan Hall in Mombasa - all through to Sunday.

However, last-minute communication from the president revealed that the competition was at risk of cancellation after futile attempts to secure funding from the Ministry of Sports.

The national team, Jasiri, were due to defend their overall title they won last year at the same venue when they topped the medal standings with 39 gold, 33 silver and 52 bronze across three categories of competition.

Mwakio bemoaned that Kenya stands to lose its good standing internationally should the championship fall through.

"As a country we have built an international relationship over the last 35 years. Having started the most progressive international Martial Arts Championship in Africa, bringing the world to Kenya for the last 9 years, to see such effort being wasted is very unfortunate. We wish to appeal to President William Ruto for his intervention to salvage the country from ridicule and international embarrassment," he said,

So far, 11 countries have thus far arrived in the country and have been training in Mombasa under the watchful eye of World Tong-Il Moo-Do Federation president Takamitsu Hoshiko.

Mwakio further said that the latest turn of events has affected the national team whose preparations have been subsequently affected.

"Our national team Jasiri has also been abandoned and is in low spirits but hopeful they shall be assisted by the government. Truly this is no way to build a sport or national team," he concluded.