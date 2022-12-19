Rwanda: Genocide Survivors Want UN to Probe Tutsi Massacres in DR Congo

20 local and foreign-based organisations of survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi have called for a United Nations investigation in the killings of Kinyarwanda-speaking Tutsi populations in eastern DR Congo.

According to a joint statement, representatives of the organisations, such as Ibuka, AEGIS Trust, GEARG and Ishami Foundation, said they "wish to urgently sound the alarm and speak out against the ongoing persecution and killings of Kinyarwanda-speaking people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly those belonging to the "Tutsi" community."

The statement seen by The New Times, said "urgent action is needed to prevent this widespread violence from turning into another mass atrocity."

In November, the UN special advisor on genocide prevention, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, said the violence in eastern DR Congo was "a warning sign" in a region with genocide history.

Nderitu's office said they had found "indicators and triggers" of atrocity crimes, especially targeted at the Banyamulenge community in South Kivu.

The organisations said it was "extremely worrying" to see the tactics used in Rwanda in 1994, like the use of hate radio RTLM and Kangura newspaper, being replicated in DR Congo.

With the ongoing war between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army and the ongoing inter-communal violence across North and South Kivu, they said, "we are deeply concerned that the mistakes of the past are being repeated with the risk of another human catastrophe in the region."

In the war with M23, the Congolese army (FARDC) is reported to have formed an alliance with armed groups like the FDLR and Mai- Mai Nyatura, which are accused targeting Tutsi populations.

The European Union earlier this month imposed travel bans and asset freezes on rebel leaders responsible for different abuses and human rights violations in eastern Congo, including an FDLR commander, a high-ranking officer in the Congolese armed forces and one politician.

"We appreciate the statement by the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Ms Alice Wairimu Nderitu, condemning the situation in DRC. We, however, call for more tangible actions to stop the situation from worsening."

Recommendations

The 20 signatories said the UN and "global powers" should "conduct an independent investigation detailing all the massacres against the Banyamulenge and other Kinyarwanda-speaking Tutsi Congolese populations;" qualify the kind of crime being committed" against Tutsi communities in DR Congo and to set up mechanism for its repression and prevention.

They also stressed the need to "take serious steps and actions to establish a coordinated regional and international peacekeeping presence to ensure the safety of "Tutsi" populations."

"We, the organisations representing survivors of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, are committed to providing our contribution to the UN, governmental institutions or any person of goodwill in order to make 'never again' a reality. The warning signs are there, and immediate intervention is required," the statement concluded.

Below is a list of the signatories of the joint statement

Dr Philibert Gakwenzire, Ibuka-Rwanda

Etienne Nsanzimana, Ibuka-France

Ernest Sagaga, Ibuka-Belgique

Wolfgang Blam, Ibuka-Germany

Honorine Mujyambere, Ibuka-Italia

Cesar Murangira, Ibuka-Suisse

Christine Safari, Ibuka-Netherlands

Josine Kanamugire, Ibuka-Sweden

Marie Christine Umuganwa, Ibuka-Denmark

Jason H Nshimye, Ibuka-US

Philip Rwinkusi, Ibuka-Washington, US

Rwogera Munana Yves, Ibuka-Senegal

Kayitesi Immaculée, Avega-Agahozo (The Association of Genocide Widows)

Jean Pierre Nkuranga, GAERG (Groupe des Anciens Etudiants Rescapés du Génocide)

Audace Mudahemuka, AERG (Association des Etudiants Et Éleves Rescapés du Genocide)

Freddy Mutanguha, Aegis Trust, UK & Rwanda

Eric Murangwa Eugene MBE, Ishami Foundation, UK & Rwanda

Jacqueline Murekatete, Genocide Survivors Foundation, US

Marie Chantal Muhigana, Urukundo Rwandan Organisation - Norway

Faina ILIGOGA, RTGSA-Mpore Inc (Rwandan Tutsi Genocide Survivors Association of Australia)