Kenya: KCB Rugby Thrash Nakuru in Kenya Cup

17 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — KCB claimed its fourth consecutive win of the season after edging out Nakuru RFC 45-10 in the Kenya Cup match played at Nakuru Athletics Club.

Nakuru opened the scoring taking an early lead after a penalty conversion to give the hosts a 3-point lead. KCB responded through Scrum Half Samuel Asati who split the defense open before slotting it home to open the scores for the bankers.

Patrick Ouko, and Martin Owila followed suit grabbing a try each as clinical Darwin Mukidza converted to give the bankers a 21-10 lead at the breather.

In the second half, Michael Kimwele's double, Elvis Olukusi and super-sub-Brian Wahinya's tries were enough for the bankers to seal the win and stamp its place on the top of the log.

Mukidza said "Nakuru is a strong side. We had underestimated them but they proved to be quick and smart making us give away early points but I'm glad for the boys fighting spirit, we managed to grab the win we came for."

KCB proceeds for a Christmas break and will face Kenyatta University in their next match at Ruaraka Sports club on 7th January 2023.

Earlier in the ESS, KCB stunned Nakuru 42-3 to also claim their 4th win of the season.

