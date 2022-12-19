Rwanda's Moses Turahirwa Wins African Designer at ASFAs 2022

It was a busy weekend in Kampala where the prestigious Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards (ASFAs) 2022 took place after a two year hiatus over the global pandemic.

The colorful awarding ceremony, which was held this Friday at Kampala Serena Hotel, saw Rwanda's renowned fashion designer and founder of Moshions, Moses Turahirwa, emerge as African Fashion Designer of the year.

At this year's ASFAs, he competed against renowned designers like Larry Jay, Thebe Magugu, Rich Mnisi, Kenneth Ize and Taibo Bacar, while his brand Moshions faced big fashion houses on the African continent including African Boy, Ahluwalia World, Daily Paper, Tiffany Amber and Rich Mnisi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turahirwa welcomed the recognition saying that it shows how far Rwanda's fashion industry has came, and how far it is likely to go in the near future.

"I'm excited to be the outstanding fashion designer in the whole region. This means a lot to me and it is a sign of the influence that my work makes across the entire East Africa and whole continent. Rwanda and Uganda have a lot in common and we can achieve a lot once we work together," said Turahirwa.

"This is just the beginning of what the future holds for Rwanda's fashion industry," he added.

The event, which hosts the biggest red carpet party in Africa, was attended by top celebs on the continent including Judith Heard, Miss Environment Africa 2022, Kaya Byinshii, upcoming Rwandan female artiste who is signed under Green Ferry music label, Zari The Boss lady, and A Pass of Uganda among others.

Themed 'Awakening', the event featured different performances from Ugandan artistes including Grenade, Pastor Bugembe, Winnie Nwangi and many others.

Turahirwa wins big at this years ASFAs a few weeks after launching his latest collection dubbed 'Kwanda'.

It's under the designer that Moshions established itself as one of Rwanda's best fashion brands with customized clothing creations that has attracted high demand from the international market.