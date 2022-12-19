Rwanda: RwandAir Maiden Cargo Flight Lands in UAE

National Carrier, RwandAir, on Thursday operated its maiden cargo flight to Sharjah International airport, with its newly acquired cargo plane, the airline has confirmed.

The B737-800SF was warmly welcomed at the airport, but details of the volume of the goods were not shared by press time.

The New Times understands that majority of the uplifted products were avocados among other perishable goods.

Sources also confirmed that it was a full flight.

The three times a week service is expected to enhance Rwandan exports to the UAE market, exporters previously said.

With a capacity of 23 tonnes, the cargo plane is expected to start with UAE and a few intra-African routes, a move the airline says will support in assessing the market.

Rwanda's main export and import market are Europe and the UAE.

RwandAir now serves 29 destinations across East, Central, West, and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.