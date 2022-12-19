Rwanda: Senior RUD Militia Commander Killed in DR Congo

Cassien Nshimiyimana alias Gavana, a RUD Urunana commander who was at the helm of the 2018 attacks that the militia carried out against Rwandan civilians in Musanze district was reportedly killed by the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The M23 is currently engaged in warfare against the DR Congo government, accusing it of working hand in hand with extremist groups like FDLR, Nyatura, RUD Urunana which persecute the Congolese Tutsi.

In October 2019, RUD Urunana made an incursion into Rwanda, specifically in Kinigi sector, Musanze district, and killed at least 15 people, injured 14 others, in addition to destroying and looting property.

In a counter operation that the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) carried out in the immediate aftermath of the attack, some RUD Urunana fighters were killed while many more were apprehended and presented before the courts of law.

However, Gavana and some others managed to flee.

A total of more than 30 fighters connected to the RUD-Urunana and P5 militias were tried in Rwanda between 2021 and this year.

Some of them were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of crimes including terrorism, joining an illegal armed group, and attempting to use war to remove the current government.

Selemani Kabayija, the deputy commander of the attack, along with fighters including Theoneste Habumukiza, Emmanuel Hakizimana, Alex Ndayisaba, Fidèle Nzabonimpa, and Jean Damascène Ntigurirwa are those who got life sentences.