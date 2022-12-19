Rwanda: Rwabukumba Elected Deputy Boss of African Securities Exchange Association

17 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Rwandan Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba has been elected to serve as the Vice President of the African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA).

Rwabukumba, the Chief Executive of Rwanda Stock Exchange since its inception in 2011 is also the current Chairman of East Africa Securities Exchanges Association (EASEA).

Commenting on his appointment, he said: "I shall serve with utmost energy and dedication picking up from where the outgoing leadership left off and promise to work hard to bring our markets to greater heights again."

"I believe our markets stand to benefit our continent and bring true and fair democratization in wealth and capital formation for our countries, and united we will," he added.

The ASEA, established in 1993, is the premier association of securities exchanges in Africa, that have come together with the aim of developing Member Exchanges, promoting capital market business, and providing a platform for networking.

There are at least 10 trading companies listed on the RSE. Firms include Bank of Kigali (BK), Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), National Media Group (NMG), Bralirwa, Uchumi Supermarket, Equity Bank, I&M Bank Rwanda, Crystal Telecom, RH Bophelo, and Cimerwa.

The bourse has increasingly handled a diverse profile of transactions including; listing by introduction, Initial Public Offer, cross listing, and rights issuing.

