South Africa: Video - Snake Handler Has Caught Twice As Many Snakes This Season. He Explains Why

15 December 2022
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ashraf Hendricks

Dry weather and habitat loss in the Western Cape are possibly making human encounters with these beautiful creatures more common

Snake handler André du Preez has removed twice as many snakes than he did last season. He believes that because of the relatively dry winter in the Western Cape, snakes are increasingly looking for food where people live.

Du Preez helps people when they encounter snakes in their homes or work. He removes the snakes and releases them back into nature.

We also spoke to herpetologist Tyrone Ping, who said that increases in snake catches could also be because of habitat encroachment. He said that snake catches can often be blown out of proportion when shared on social media.

Watch here.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.