South Africa: Video - Snake Handler Has Caught Twice As Many Snakes This Season. He Explains Why

Dry weather and habitat loss in the Western Cape are possibly making human encounters with these beautiful creatures more common

Snake handler André du Preez has removed twice as many snakes than he did last season. He believes that because of the relatively dry winter in the Western Cape, snakes are increasingly looking for food where people live.

Du Preez helps people when they encounter snakes in their homes or work. He removes the snakes and releases them back into nature.

We also spoke to herpetologist Tyrone Ping, who said that increases in snake catches could also be because of habitat encroachment. He said that snake catches can often be blown out of proportion when shared on social media.

Watch here.